Update (4 p.m.): An 82-year-old man who spent most of Monday afternoon barricaded inside Property Law Solutions, 44 E. Lakewood Blvd., has been taken into custody.
Original Story:
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an armed man barricaded inside a Holland business.
According to Capt. Jake Sparks, deputies arrived on the scene of the business, located at 44 East Lakewood Boulevard, and learned a male subject had entered the business armed with a knife. The suspect threatened employees inside the building while brandishing two knives.
Deputies were able to remove all employees from the business, and evacuated a nearby business as well. Nobody has been injured during the incident, Sparks said.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office tactical units and crisis negotiators are on scene and are continuing to attempt to communicate with the individual, who remains confined in the building.
The community and surrounding businesses are not in immediate danger, Sparks said, but he did advise people to avoid the area as negotiators continue to speak with the suspect.
There are several businesses in the strip mall located in the 40 block of East Lakewood Boulevard, including The Dog House Resort & Spa, Farmers Insurance, Budget Blinds of Holland, Waveland Property Management LLC, and Cakabakery West. There is also a Macatawa Bank branch nearby. It’s unclear exactly which building the man is barricaded in at this time.
