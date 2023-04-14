The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Team arrested a Holland man Friday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals were assisted by the Michigan state Police and the Grand Rapids Police Department in the arrest of 19-year-old Xavier Rose of Holland.
Rose has been sought due to his alleged role in a domestic incident that occurred on March 25, 2023. In that incident, a female was assaulted by a male suspect who was said to be armed with a pistol and a knife. An 18-month-old child was also inside the apartment at the time.
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office's Critical Response Team responded and cleared the residence, but the suspect had already fled with the child. The child was later found safe, but the suspect remained outstanding.
Since that time, investigators have attained warrants for the suspect, Rose.
Police say Rose was taken into custody without incident Friday morning and is lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. Details, including charges and bond, will be released following his arraignment.
