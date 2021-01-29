ZEELAND TWP. — Three cows were killed when they were struck by one vehicle near Zeeland early Friday morning.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of Chicago Drive near 76th Avenue in Zeeland Township at 3:30 a.m. The Zeeland Police Department and Ottawa County Road Commission were also dispatched to the scene for a report of motorists who had struck cows that were loose in the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.