GRAND RAPIDS — Video released Wednesday showed a Grand Rapids police officer shot a man while he was on top of him after a struggle in which the man appeared to try to gain control of the officer's stun gun.
Patrick Lyoya, 26, was fatally shot on April 4 after police said he fought during a traffic stop related to a license plate issue, officials said. The incident occurred at 8:11 a.m. at the intersection of Griggs and Nelson. Lyoya was driving the vehicle and had a male passenger in the car.
In the roughly 20-minutes of footage released by Grand Rapids police during a press conference Wednesday, Lyoya can be seen exiting the vehicle in a green sweater before the officer approaches. The officer instructs him to get back into the car, asks for his license and if he speaks English, to which Lyoya replies yes.
The officer tells him that the car isn't registered. As Lyoya reaches for the license in the vehicle, he bypasses the officer, runs around the vehicle and the officer tries to force Lyoya to the ground.
Lyoya pushes the officer's stun gun toward the ground. The officer's body-worn camera was deactivated at this point because it was held down for three seconds, Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said.
"The button was hit multiple times during the investigation, however, it was only held down for long enough once during the altercation," he said.
Winstrom said Lyoya and the officer were struggling over the taser for about 90 seconds. The officer's taser was deployed twice and hit the ground both times. Lyoya was fatally shot in the head amid the confrontation, Winstrom said.
Backup took about 3 minutes to respond to the scene. There was no weapon recovered from Lyoya.
The daytime officer was a couple hours into his shift and he is now on paid leave, stripped of his powers pending the outcome of the investigation, Winstrom said.
Michigan State Police obtained video from a home surveillance system of the incident.
"Let go of the Taser," the officer shouted to Lyoya before firing the fatal shot and calling for backup.
The passenger exited the vehicle recording with a cell phone telling the officer "You hit him, too." The passenger is then ordered to "get back" and walk back towards the officer's vehicle after the shooting.
The officer, whose name has not been released, has been placed on administrative leave as Michigan State Police investigate the incident, the city said. The officer joined the department in 2015, the city said.
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker previously requested that police not release any evidence until the investigation is complete. However, Lyoya's family, a Kent County commissioner and the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan have spent the last week calling for the release of video. Lyoya's family and Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack have described the shooting as an "execution."
Attorney Ben Crump, who led George Floyd's family's legal team, has traveled to Grand Rapids and also had demanded the release of the video.
The Lyoya family emigrated from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2014. The family lives in Lansing; Patrick Lyoya lived in Grand Rapids.
The city said the video has age restrictions in place due to strong language and graphic images resulting in loss of life. Viewer discretion is advised.
Winstrom held a press conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to address the release of the videos taken from the body-worn camera, in-car camera, a cell phone and a home surveillance system. Winstrom is expected to provide context to the footage.
Winstrom said the videos are unedited, but some video images may have been redacted/blurred to ensure privacy. No audio has been edited.
"I thank the public for their patience and understanding while waiting for the release of the video," Winstrom said in a statement Tuesday. "I intend to continue to be as forthright and transparent during the ongoing investigation which is under the control of the Michigan State Police."
Kent County Chief Medical Examiner Stephen Cohle completed an autopsy of Lyoya's body with a state police officer present, which is standard policy, he said in a statement Wednesday.
The autopsy report will not be released until MSP concludes its investigation and they are awaiting a toxicology and tissue test, which could take up to 60 days; however, they have asked these results be expedited, Cohle wrote.
The Lyoya family is not permitted to view the body at their facility, Cohle said, "as we are not equipped to provide the privacy family members need in these circumstances... and the viewing is postponed until his body can be transferred to a funeral home." The family was given permission on April 5 to transfer the body to a funeral home of their choosing, he said.
Cohle said his office will work with any board-certified forensic pathologist, should the Lyoya family seek an independent autopsy or assist them.
"We strive to ensure every family is treated with dignity and respect and is supported with compassion and honest information to help them make appropriate arrangements," Cohle concluded. "I have personally spoken with Mr. Lyoya's father (via interpreter), and my office stands ready to assist him with the release of his son's body when the family has reached a decision on the arrangements."
The family's native language is Swahili. Womack, Israel Siku, who serves as the interpreter of the 700-plus members of Congolese community in west Michigan, and Patrick Lyoya's father were shown video of the incident, Fox 17 reported.
Siku told The Detroit News the video showed that while Lyoya was lying down, the officer "shot him in the back of the head, point-blank."
Barricades were placed in front of the Grand Rapids Police Department Tuesday ahead of a planned march in support of Lyoya.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.