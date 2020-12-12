Flags and a police car with its emergency lights operating will be in the Beacon Boulevard median on Sunday in honor of the late Scott Flahive, a Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officer killed in the line of duty on Dec. 13, 1994.
A police car with its emergency lights operating will sit in the Beacon Boulevard median near Taylor Avenue on Sunday in memory of the late Scott Flahive, a Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officer who was killed in the line of duty 26 years ago.
Flahive was 28 when he was fatally shot by an escapee from the Ottawa County Jail, when it was still located in downtown Grand Haven, on Dec. 13, 1994. The shooter is serving a life prison sentence.
