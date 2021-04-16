The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for a 21-year-old Wyoming man for the shooting incident that occurred in the Allendale area on April 10.
“Through an intense investigation that includes several agencies and numerous investigators, a six-count felony warrant has been issued for Jamie Secundino,” Capt. Mark Bennett said in a press release Friday. “Information from witnesses and Silent Observer were key to developing probable cause that led to the charges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.