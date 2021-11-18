poachers

State conservation officers Tyler Cole, left, and Matt Page with eight deer heads that were suspected to have been poached.

 Michigan DNR photo

A Michigan man is accused of poaching nine trophy bucks in Van Buren County.

Justin Ernst, 33, of Decatur, is facing up to $59,000 in reimbursement to the state if convicted of all 15 charges.

