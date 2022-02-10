An 82-year-old West Olive man died in a single-car crash Thursday afternoon.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving a 2001 Buick LeSabre south on 120th Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. The vehicle was just south of Tyler Street when it left the road, went through the ditch and crashed into a group of trees.
According to police, the man was not wearing a seat belt.
His name is being withheld as officers continue to investigate the crash.
