West Olive man hurt in 2-car crash near Allendale

ALLENDALE TWP. — An 80-year-old West Olive man was pinned in his vehicle after a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon near Allendale.
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched at 12:40 p.m. to the crash on Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) in Allendale Township. Upon arrival, deputies located a Chrysler 200 that had rolled over on the boulevard's median. The driver of that car — a 43-year-old Middleville man — was not pinned in and was alert, police said.
The West Olive man was still in his car, which came to rest on Lake Michigan Drive after the crash.
Both drivers were transported by Life EMS ambulances to Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital for evaluation.
Police said the Chrysler was westbound on Lake Michigan Drive when the West Olive pulled his Cadillac out onto M-45 from Edgewater Drive and hit the Chrysler. The collision caused the Chrysler to roll over, said Sgt. Cal Keuning of the Sheriff's Office.
Westbound Lake Michigan Drive was shut down for a period of time and traffic was redirected around the crash site.
Both drivers involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, Keuning said.
