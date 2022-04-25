A West Olive man was sentenced to prison Monday on charges relating to having "sexual relations" with a young family member.
Brandon Eastling, 37, was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison on two charges of criminal sexual conduct. The victim was 9 years old in 2016 when the conduct began, according to authorities. The incidents occurred from 2016 to 2021 in Spring Lake Township.
