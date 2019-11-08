PORT SHELDON TWP. — A West Olive teen was injured in a one-car crash while driving on Friday morning's slick roads, police said.
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a report of a one-car injury crash at 7:39 a.m. The reporting caller said a white SUV went off the road and hit a tree.
The police investigation shows that John Muoio, 16, was driving a 1998 Ford Explorer south on Butternut Drive, near Lakeshore Drive in Port Sheldon Township, when he lost control of his vehicle on the slippery roads, said Sgt. Matt Wildfong of the Sheriff's Office. The Explorer ran off the east side of the road and struck a tree.
Muoio was taken to an area hospital after the crash with non-life-threatening injuries, Wildfong said.
