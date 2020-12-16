The young driver of a car that ran off an Olive Township road and struck a tree at around 2 p.m. Wednesday was airlifted to a Grand Rapids hospital in critical condition, police said.
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene in the area of Blair Street near 144th Avenue. The vehicle involved in the crash was a Nissan Altima being driven by an 18-year-old West Olive man. Police said he was traveling east on Blair when he lost control of the car and crashed into a tree, said Sgt. Jonathan Knott of the Sheriff's Office.
