A West Olive teen was injured in a crash on M-6 in Jamestown Township on Saturday evening.
According to police, a 56-year-old Cedar Springs man stopped his Hyundai SUV in the westbound lane of M-6.
A 17-year-old from West Olive, driving a Ford SUV, collided with the back of the stopped vehicle.
Both drivers, as well as a 16-year-old passenger in the Ford, were treated on the scene for “non-life threatening injuries,” according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation.
