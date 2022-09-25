Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.