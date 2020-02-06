JAMESTOWN TWP. — An 18-year-old West Olive woman suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash in Jamestown Township shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday.
The police investigation shows that a 1991 Chevrolet Caprice was stationary along the side of Byron Road, southeast of Hudsonville and near Eighth Avenue. The car had become disabled, and the occupants were waiting for help to arrive.
