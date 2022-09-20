A 75-year-old West Olive woman suffered critical injuries in a crash on 96th Avenue near New Holland Street in Holland Township on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say a 56-year-old Zeeland man was driving a pickup truck pulling a trailer south on 96th Avenue when the West Olive woman failed to stop at the stop sign at New Holland Street and drove into the path of the oncoming truck.
The woman was taken to an area hospital with injuries considered “critical,” according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The Zeeland man refused medical treatment.
