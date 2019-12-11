HOLLAND TWP. (The Holland Sentinel) — A West Ottawa High School student is dead after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.
Police said the 16-year-old girl was struck shortly after 7 a.m. while walking along James Street in Holland Township, east of Beech Street. She had been walking to her bus stop when she was struck by the vehicle, driven by a 50-year-old Holland woman who said she did not see the girl until it was too late.
An AMR ambulance transported the teen to Holland Hospital, where she was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.
West Ottawa High School Principal Jason Reinecked released a statement on behalf of the school on Wednesday afternoon: “It’s difficult to express the sense of heartbreak and loss our student body feels today,” he said. “The thoughts of the entire West Ottawa Public Schools community are with the student’s family and friends at this time. We have services and resources on campus to help our students and staff, and members of our crisis response team are available today and in the coming days to meet one-on-one and in groups with those in need of support.”
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the crash contact them at 616-738-4000.
No names were released and the investigation is ongoing.
