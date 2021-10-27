West Ottawa High School students and staff were ordered to shelter in place late Wednesday morning following an “internet threat.”
Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies quickly investigated the threat. They discovered that the threat has been circulating the internet in multiple states, and determined there is no threat or danger to the school’s staff or students.
