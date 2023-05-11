ROBINSON TWP. — While Gloria Scharphorn was tending to brush burning in a contained fire pit of brush Thursday afternoon, the wind picked up the flames, and they quickly spread through the grass and leaves up to the back deck and siding of her home at 14160 Green Street.
"We had some brush I cut yesterday," Gloria said, noting that she and her husband, Glenn Scharphorn, have lived at their home on Sterns Bayou for the past 31 years. "We thought we'd be safe burning that brush in there, but it was just enough breeze to blow a little piece out of that burner and onto the leaves ... That's when it started getting out of control."
The flames continued to spread, licking the bottom steps of their porch, a handful of yards up the hill, and melting the siding of the house.
"I had to run in the house, grab the phone, call 911," Gloria said. "They got here pretty fast."
A familiar face arrived in Robinson Township Fire Chief Paul VanVelzen, who used to attend church with the Scharphorns and has known the family for "many years."
The estimated cost of damage "between the house, deck and shed" that burned is between $5,000 to $8,000, VanVelzen added.
The fire also burned the couple's canoe, rowboat, an electric trolling motor, and other items that were stored in backyard shed.
Grand Haven Township Fire Rescue also responded to the scene with a fire engine, and Robinson Township responded with two additional engines, and a tanker carrying extra water. Connected fire hoses brought the needed water to the backyard, where firefighters put out the flames in a matter of minutes. Suppressing foam was also used in areas of the backyard.
After leaving the scene, the tanker filled up at nearby fire hydrant, carrying a total of 5,000 gallons at a time, a firefighter said.
"(We're) just filling her up making sure we got enough for the next one," a Robinson Township firefighter said.
DNR warns residents of statewide fire risk
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources sent out a press release Thursday warning residents of varying fire risks across the state, citing dry weather as the primary cause of concern.
“Humidity is low, so the environment is drying out fast,” said Jeff Vasher, fire specialist with the DNR. “A fire can take off with very little warning in these kinds of conditions, especially if it’s windy at all.”
Before burning yard debris or lighting any fire, check Michigan.gov/BurnPermit to make sure weather conditions allow for safe burning.
Nine out of 10 wildland fires are caused by people, and yard waste burning is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan.
Here are tips to keep your outdoor activities fire-safe:
- Keep a hose or other water source nearby when burning.
- Prevent sparks. Keep trailer chains from dragging when you’re on the road; don’t park hot equipment on dry grass.
- Contain your campfire or bonfire in a pit or ring and make sure you put it out thoroughly before leaving for the night. Douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again.
- Never leave any fire — including hot coals — unattended.
- Never shoot fireworks into the woods, dry grass or shrubs.
- It’s illegal to burn plastic, hazardous materials, foam or other household trash. This can release dangerous chemicals into the air.
- Use a burn barrel with a screen on top to burn paper, leaves and natural materials.
Fire safety information, including a map of the daily fire danger rating, is available at michigan.gov/firemanagement.
Since the beginning of fire season in March, DNR wildland firefighters have fought more than 82 fires covering a total of more than 600 acres. The DNR has a goal of keeping as many wildfires fires as possible under 10 acres.
