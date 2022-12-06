A Grand Rapids woman pleaded guilty to a felony charge of retail fraud for her role in a theft early this year at The Home Depot store in Grand Haven.
Sarah Mourer tearfully told Ottawa County Circuit Judge Karen Miedema that she helped Travis Scott Jordan, who was sentenced last month to 123 days in jail for first-degree retail fraud, bringing his total time served to a year.
