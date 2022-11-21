GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A woman was arrested early Monday morning on charges of stealing a vehicle, then fleeing police.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a stolen vehicle from a mobile home park at 523 Butternut Drive in Holland Township. The theft took place at around 2:10 a.m. Monday.
The victim’s purse, wallet and credit cards were also in the vehicle; police instructed the victim to cancel the credit cards.
At 3:30 a.m., deputies received information that a woman was attempting to purchase gas at the Speedway station in Grand Haven Township, using a credit card that was reported stolen.
Sheriff’s deputies, along with officers from the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, arrived on the scene as the suspect attempted to flee in the stolen vehicle. After the vehicle struck a curb, the suspect fled on foot to a nearby business. There, she scaled a stack of pallets approximately 15 feet in the air and refused to come down while threatening police.
The suspect was eventually taken into custody and was treated at an area hospital prior to being lodged at the Ottawa County Jail for charges related to the vehicle theft and use of stolen credit cards.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or visit mosotips.com.
