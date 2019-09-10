HOLLAND TWP. — A 41-year-old woman has died from the injuries she suffered when she was struck by a car in a Holland Township parking lot early Tuesday.
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a fight in the parking lot of the 136th Avenue One Stop, 690 136th Ave., shortly after midnight. The police investigation shows that a fight broke out between two sets of individuals in the parking lot.
During the altercation, Melissa Jean Yates was knocked to the ground, police said. A white Dodge Charger was observed striking the Holland Township woman, with the front of the vehicle running her over. The car did not stop and left the parking lot southbound.
Yates was taken to Holland Hospital, and then transferred to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with critical injuries. The Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday afternoon that Yates has died from her injuries.
Sheriff's Office detectives are still trying to locate the white Dodge Charger that witnesses said struck Yates. It is believed to be a 2016 model
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.
