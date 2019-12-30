Woman dies from crash injuries; Nunica man charged

HUDSONVILLE — A 40-year-old Nunica man was charged with drunken driving causing death when arraigned by video Monday afternoon in Hudsonville District Court.
Alvin Kejuan Thompson requested a preliminary examination and the assistance of a public defender, according to Ottawa County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lee Fisher. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 7 in Hudsonville.
Bond was set at $25,000 and Thompson was lodged in the Ottawa County Jail.
Thompson was arrested following a car crash Friday night on westbound I-96 near the Nunica exit.
The woman with the most serious injuries in that crash, 25-year-old Charitha Aella of Lansing, died Sunday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Aella was a passenger in a 2008 Toyota Camry, driven by a 26-year-old Lansing woman, that had stopped on the shoulder of the highway and had its four-way lights flashing.
It was shortly before 9 p.m. Friday when Thompson’s 2006 Chrysler 300 smashed into the back of the Toyota.
Thompson was arrested at the scene. Police said that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Two other passengers in the Toyota, both Lansing men, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by ambulance to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon. The driver of the Toyota and Thompson were not injured, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.