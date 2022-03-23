Police found a 40-year-old woman dead inside her home after a 23-hour standoff in the Forest Park neighborhood of Grand Haven Township.
Roads into the subdivision were blocked and neighbors were asked to shelter in place while officers attempted to make contact with the woman inside, beginning Tuesday afternoon when police were first called to the home. When officers arrived, they helped the woman’s parents exit the home, uninjured, and attempted to make contact with the woman inside, who was armed, police said.
“At about 12:40 this afternoon we were able to make entry into the home,” said Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. “When (Sheriff's Office) units got on scene and got inside, they located the 40-year-old female deceased inside."
Sparks said the Sheriff's Office will not be releasing the woman's name.
"At this point, we believe it to be self-inflicted injuries," he said.
Detectives from the Sheriff's Office were still at the scene investigating Wednesday afternoon.
Officers first responded to the 13600 block of Hofma Court at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday after an “argument inside the home” led the woman to fire shots from a long-gun rifle, Sparks said Tuesday. Officers were later notified that additional weapons were accessible in the home.
Critical response teams and crisis negotiators spent Tuesday night into early afternoon Wednesday trying to make contact with the woman before officers were able to enter the home.
“Due to some of the threats made against law enforcement and what-not, it's not a site where we want to rush in there — time is on our side,” Sparks said, adding that additional police resources were used in the search of the home. “It was a long night and a long day, a very tragic situation.”
A neighbor, who asked not to be named, said the neighborhood was unusually “quiet” Tuesday evening.
“It’s like COVID,” she said. “No one was outside, no kids playing, no one out walking their dogs.”
Grand Haven Area Public Schools sent an email to parents Tuesday afternoon saying that the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office requested that no school buses enter Forest Park until the situation was resolved.
“At this time there is no further threat to the public or the neighbors here,” Sparks said Wednesday afternoon. “I’d like to thank them for their patience as we dealt with this situation.”
The case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
