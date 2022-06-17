GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A 79-year-old Norton Shores woman was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Friday after turning into the path of a vehicle in Grand Haven Township, police said.
The woman was turning east onto Comstock Street from southbound U.S. 31 at 9 a.m. when she crossed the path of a vehicle going north on the highway, driven by a 24-year-old Zeeland man. Witnesses said the traffic signal was green for northbound traffic, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
