Woman, 24, injured in apparent accidental shooting in Coopersville

COOPERSVILLE — A 24-year-old woman is in serious condition after being shot in what Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies say appears to be an accidental shooting.
The incident was called in at around 5:30 p.m. at a home on 80th Avenue near State Road in Coopersville.
A man was detained and is cooperating with police.
Deputies at the scene said there were three small children in the house, and they are now staying with relatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.