POLKTON TWP. — A Spring Lake man was driving east on Wilson Street in Polkton Township on Monday morning when his pickup truck was struck by a car that pulled into his path, police said.
The preliminary police investigation shows a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 38-year-old Ravenna woman was southbound on 64th Avenue when she stopped at the stop sign at Wilson Street. She then pulled out into the path of a 2014 Ford F150 traveling east on Wilson, said Sgt. Dennis Luce of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The truck was being driven by a 23-year-old Spring Lake man.
