A 28-year-old Grand Rapids woman was injured in a single-car crash in Crockery Township on Sunday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was driving a 2013 Mercedes Benz west on Wilson Avenue and failed to negotiate a curve. Her vehicle left the roadway, went into the woods, then into a yard, where it hit a tree and rolled end-over-end several times.
The driver was taken to Trinity Hospital. Police did not note the severity of her injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.