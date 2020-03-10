Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with light rain and snow developing overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 50%.