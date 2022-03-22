A crash in the traffic jam on southbound U.S. 31 late Tuesday afternoon resulted in the death of a Muskegon woman.
Police said the 47-year-old driver of a blue Honda SUV was unable to slow her vehicle in time to avoid a collision with a Grand Haven Area Public Schools bus at 4:36 p.m. The bus had slowed for the traffic backup south of Taft Street in Spring Lake Township, and the woman was unable to slow her car in time and crashed into the rear of the bus.
Emergency officials at the scene said the woman died at the scene.
There were no children on the bus at the time, said Sgt. Michael Hallmeyer of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said. GHAPS Superintendent Scott Grimes confirmed that the bus was empty except for its driver, who was “shaken up” but not injured.
Police closed down southbound U.S. 31 south of Pontaluna Road for nearly three hours after the crash and asked motorists to seek alternative routes. They later shut down one of two lanes heading north on U.S. 31 for a time to process the crash scene.
Southbound lanes were reopened at about 7:15 p.m.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 800-249-0911.
