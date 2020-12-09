A Muskegon woman lost her finger during a domestic incident at the Baymont Inn in Grand Haven on Tuesday night.
Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers responded to reports of a fight at the motel at around 10:30 p.m. Police say they found a man and woman from Muskegon Heights and three women from Muskegon who were involved in a domestic disturbance and assault.
