A Norton Shores woman, charged in a Thanksgiving Day incident that resulted in a police officer colliding with another vehicle, pleaded guilty Monday morning in Ottawa County District Court.
Bianca S. Krause, 23, faces up to 180 days in jail and a minimum $200 fine when she is sentenced on the misdemeanor charge of driving with a high blood alcohol content.
Krause told Judge Craig Bunce that a blood test revealed her blood alcohol level to be 0.218 at the time of the incident. A person is considered legally drunk in Michigan with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher.
A civil infraction of driving the wrong direction on a highway was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Three people escaped injury when a southbound vehicle collided with a police car trying to stop a wrong-way driver on U.S. 31 on Nov. 28, 2019. The southbound vehicle, driven by a 57-year-old West Olive resident, struck an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, which was trying to avoid a collision with a wrong-way driver the officer was trying to stop.
The wrong-way driver, Krause, was eventually stopped by police about a mile north of the incident on southbound U.S. 31 near VanWagoner Road in Ferrysburg.
Krause was arrested and lodged in the Ottawa County Jail prior to posting bond and being released.
Ottawa County Central Dispatch received multiple calls about a wrong-way driver at about 1:15 that morning, saying the driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 31 from Jackson Street in Grand Haven.
Deputies located the vehicle north of the Ferrysburg exit off the highway and paralleled the vehicle, with lights and sirens activated trying to get the vehicle to stop, but they were unsuccessful, police said.
The deputy drove in the northbound lanes and ahead of the vehicle in an attempt to warn other motorists of the impending danger. The deputy was able to get far enough ahead of the wrong-way vehicle and pulled onto the median crossover and into the southbound lanes.
Douglas said that the deputy’s car blocked the inside lane trying to get southbound traffic to stop as well as to stop the wrong-way driver. The wrong-way driver did not stop. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the deputy moved away, but was then struck by a southbound vehicle.
The wrong-way driver continued north for another mile before additional deputies were able to get her to stop.
Neither the deputy involved in the collision nor the wrong-way driver were injured in the incident.
