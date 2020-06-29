TALLMADGE TWP. — Two people suffered minor injuries and several others escaped injury in a chain-reaction crash caused by a wrong-way driver late Sunday night on I-96 near Marne.
Ottawa County Central Dispatch started receiving calls on the wrong-way driver at 10:45 p.m., said Sgt. Chris Dill of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Within moments, the 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, that was being driven west in the eastbound lanes, crashed head-on with a 2011 Hyundai Sonata that was eastbound near Exit 23.
