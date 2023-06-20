FRUITPORT TWP. — A Wyoming couple died when their motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Heights Ravenna Road in Fruitport Township on Sunday.
According to the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office, couple was riding their motorcycle west on Heights Ravenna Road when a vehicle traveling east made a left turn in front of the bike. The motorcycle was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.
The couple, identified as Robert and Carol Boot, were transported to Trinity Health Hospital Muskegon, where they were later pronounced dead. They were both wearing helmets at the time.
The Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Fruitport Fire Department and Trinity EMS.
