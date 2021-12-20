Police have released the name of the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Green Street near Felix’s Marina on Oct. 3.
Ryan Howard Bowen, 42, of Wyoming, turned himself into police after formal charges of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury and Failing to Stop at a Personal Injury Accident were authorized. He was arraigned in the 58th District Court on Nov. 30. He is out of jail after posting bond, which was set at $15,000/10 percent.
