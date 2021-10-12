A 55-year-old Zeeland man died Tuesday morning after his car collided with a deer.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving on 64th Avenue south of Chicago Drive in Zeeland Township when his Honda Civic struck a deer around 8:30 a.m. The deer went through the windshield and out the rear window of the vehicle.
