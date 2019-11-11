HOLLAND TWP. — Three people were hurt in a two-car, nearly head-on crash Monday afternoon in Holland Township.
Police said one of the drivers lost control of her SUV on the slush and ice covering the roadway at the time. It was one of more than 60 crashes the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office handled as of early Monday afternoon.
Deputies were dispatched to James Street and 104th Avenue at 12:37 p.m. after a 50-year-old Zeeland woman lost control of her 2006 Nissan Murano, which was eastbound on James Street. The Nissan crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a westbound 2015 Honda CR-V nearly head-on, said Sgt. Brian Buter of the Sheriff's Office.
A passenger in the Honda, the 66-year-old wife of the driver — a 76-year-old Zeeland man — was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition, Buter said.
Two passengers in the Murano, a 25-year-old woman a 1-year-old girl, were also transported to an area hospital for observation and are in stable condition. They are also Zeeland residents.
During the crash investigation and clean-up efforts, James Street was closed to traffic.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, Buter said the Sheriff's Office had taken 54 property-damage car crashes, eight personal injury crashes and an additional 36 motorist assists.
