According to the Ottawa County Clerk, mailers and door hangers recently distributed campaigning against the Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ upcoming bond proposal are likely illegal.
Many people within the GHAPS footprint received mailers this past week, and many others received informational hangers placed on their doors.
County Clerk Justin Roebuck said that any group or individual who spends in excess of $500 in support or opposition of any candidate or ballot proposal must file a committee with the county.
“The committee would be a political action committee or, in this case, a ballot question committee,” Roebuck said. “That has to be filed legally within 20 days of the expenditure of funds in excess of $500.
“There’s a clear violation here because they would also be required to put their committee name and mailing address as a disclosure on that, and they didn’t.”
Roebuck said his office has received several calls inquiring about the fliers.
Roebuck said another issue is that there’s no requirements that the content included on the mailers is factual.
“There’s no truth in advertising requirement under campaign finance law,” he said.
GHAPS Superintendent Scott Grimes noted his frustration with some of the content included in the mailers.
“We have said all along you have to be very careful when you read materials that come from anonymous groups or people,” Grimes said. “There are some inaccurate facts contained within the material that’s being distributed.”
In response, Grimes sent out a letter to district families Thursday that contradicted some of the claims made on the distributed material.
For example, one of the door hangers distributed said that “50% of children cannot read at grade level; and 50% of children cannot do math at grade level.” It doesn’t specify if the statistics are referring to GHAPS students.
Grimes noted that GHAPS student performance ranks above county and state averages in math and English language arts in 13 of 14 state assessments.
Another claim on the door hanger is that the district plans to spend $30 million on a sports complex; the actual number, according to Grimes, is slightly under $15 million (other improvements to the high school include a natatorium dehumidification system, air handler replacements, mechanical controls, roofing, furniture upgrades, carpet replacement and new tennis courts).
A flier that was sent via the U.S. Postal Service urges voters to vote “no” to “building a new school far out in the country.”
Roebuck said it’s difficult to figure out where the fliers came from in a timely manner.
“It’s definitely a misdemeanor, and that complaint process is handled through the Secretary of State, and passed on to the Attorney General,” he said. “Unfortunately for our voters, nobody will know who paid for these mailers by Election Day — there’s just not enough time to figure that out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.