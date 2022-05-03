Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, left, thanks Ottawa County public defender Nichole Derks for the work her office does and for hosting the expungement clinic at the Ottawa County Courthouse in Grand Haven.
At least 10 attorneys were assisting residents at the Ottawa County Public Defenders’ Criminal Expungement Fair, which took place this past Friday at the Ottawa County Courthouse in Grand haven.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
The first expungement assistance clinic hosted by the Ottawa County Public Defenders Office saw 70 people who attorneys were able to help start the process of removing felonies and misdemeanors from their criminal record.
“Our expungement clinic delivered great service helping people determine their eligibility to set aside convictions, completing the necessary petitions, notarizing documents and completing fingerprints in one convenient setting,” public defender Nichole Derks said. “We appreciate the support of the (Ottawa County) clerk’s office as well in accepting the many filings, and our many volunteers.”
