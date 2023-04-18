Ottawa County’s health officer will remain in her position — for now.
Muskegon 14th Circuit Court Judge Jenny L. McNeill granted Adeline Hambley a preliminary injunction Tuesday, April 18, which will allow Hambley to remain in her position until a trial can take place over the myriad claims she made that Ottawa Impact-linked commissioners have repeatedly interfered with her ability to do her job.
Hambley filed her lawsuit Feb. 13 in Ottawa County’s 20th Circuit Court, claiming the commissioners overreached their authority by attempting to limit her state-authorized health duties, including standing in the way of critical contracts the county has with local health providers.
A key dispute was whether Hambley’s appointment is binding to the new board, which is now controlled by Ottawa Impact, an upstart far-right political group borne from clashes over the county’s COVID-19 mitigation mandates in 2020.
Its founders, Joe Moss and Sylvia Rhodea, were unsuccessful in suing the previous board of commissioners and the county's former health officer, Lisa Stefanovsky, who retired in March.
In response, they targeted seats on the board in 2022, recruiting like-minded candidates who agreed “traditional Republicans” weren’t enforcing true conservative policies. They successfully defeated enough incumbents in the August primary to win the majority.
Now, Moss and Rhodea are among the seven individual defendants in the lawsuit — Hambley's attorney, Sarah Riley Howard, later amended the original complaint to include the board at large.
McNeill granted a temporary restraining order just days after OI commissioners made a "correction" to a resolution the former board approved on Dec. 13 appointing Hambley to the role after Stefanovsky announced in August she planned to retire in the spring.
The OI commissioners argue the resolution approving Hambley’s appointment "did not accurately reflect the actual motion and vote that took place at the meeting" because there were wording discrepancies between the written resolution and the verbal motion made by one of the commissioners prior to the unanimous vote to appoint Hambley.
Kallman said the written resolution the previous board approved wasn't in front of commissioners when they voted to appoint Hambley — and further alleged former board chair Matt Fenske and county clerk Justin Roebuck later changed the written resolution in private, which he asserted was a violation of the state’s Open Meetings Act.
McNeill said in her ruling that was a "misinterpretation of the events."
"The board approved the appointment of (Hambley) as Ottawa County Administrative Health Officer at the Dec. 13, 2022, meeting by a unanimous vote," McNeill wrote in her ruling. "The only remaining contingencies at that point in time were confirmation by the MDHHS and passing the county's background check process."
Howard said in her filings that Hambley's position grants her certain powers through the state and that her position is of a “just cause” nature, where the supervising authority — the board of commissioners — would need to provide a reason, or cause, to fire her, and could only do so after a public hearing, where she could be represented by legal counsel.
McNeill agreed, saying if the commissioners want to fire Hambley, they must follow outlined procedures in the law to do so. That aspect of the judge's decision reaffirms previous legal opinions provided to the county by former corporate counsel Doug Van Essen and former state attorney general Mike Cox.
Fenske did not respond to a request for comment. Roebuck refuted the claims Kallman made in court.
“I am awaiting a copy of the transcript from the court proceedings to verify the exact language that was stated in court before I respond further to Mr. Kallman’s claims. However, I categorically deny the allegation that I or any member of my team violated the Open Meetings Act, or acted unethically in any way in the conduct of our normal business while processing this resolution," Roebuck wrote in an emailed statement to The Sentinel.
McNeill said in her ruling there was no case law provided by the defendants to show the December resolution was invalid.
"The motion passed. The board had the resolution in front of them. The court has not been provided any authority for this argument. There is no logical reason for the board to vote twice on this issue," McNeill wrote. "A common sense reading of the motion and resolution are that the Plaintiff was appointed as the Health Director."
She denied both sides' requests for summary judgments in their respective favor because there are disputes with the facts that surround the case.
McNeill denied Kallman's request to sanction Hambley, saying her lawsuit was not frivolous. McNeill also denied Kallman's request for a stay of the proceedings, an action taken by a court to stop a legal proceeding or the actions of a party.
Kallman is expected to appeal the judge's ruling. A trial date has not yet been scheduled.
