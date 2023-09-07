FERRYSBURG — At their last meeting, City Council voted to created a special elections investigation committee, after multiple errors led to the removal of all candidate names from the upcoming electoral ballot.

That committee, consisting of unaffected council members Bill Cate, Debbie Murdoch and Mayor Scott Blease, has not met yet. However, the independent attorney the city hired from the firm Scholten Fant has spent 17 hours working on “a detailed review of the issues, election law, and the city charter.” That work cost the city $4,250 so far.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.