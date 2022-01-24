A former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent pled no contest to embezzling more than $950,000 from the school district during a hearing in the Ottawa County Circuit Court on Monday morning.
Brian Wheeler, 56, will be sentenced Feb. 21 after entering the no contest plea in front of Judge Jon Hulsing.
Wheeler faced a pair of charges: embezzlement of over $100,000 and use of a computer in embezzlement. Defense attorney Philip Sielski noted that the range of incarceration for these charges is between 30-50 months. Hulsing said the court could choose to sentence Wheeler non-consecutively for the two charges, which would lead to a longer jail time.
Court documents revealed that Wheeler is accused of embezzling around $950,000 from GHAPS since 2014.
Wheeler was officially terminated from his employment with the school district on Nov. 22, 2021.
