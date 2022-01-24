Wheeler Plea

Brian Wheeler, left, and public defense attorney Philip Sielski, right, address Judge Jon Hulsing during an arraignment Monday morning in Ottawa County Circuit Court.

A former Grand Haven Area Public Schools assistant superintendent has pleaded no contest to embezzling more than $950,000 from the school district.

The plea was entered during a hearing in Ottawa County Circuit Court on Monday morning.

Rottweiler

Needs 20 years he stole money from the taxpayers meant to educate children. Throw away the key

