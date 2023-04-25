A Grand Haven father was sentenced to a year in jail for leaving his 4-month-old baby in the backseat of a car in freezing conditions earlier this year.
Philip Nass III, 32, and Crystal Kanouse, 30, the baby’s parents, were passed out in the front seats of a car under the influence of methamphetamine on Jan. 29, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. A bystander saw what was happening, and called 911.
Kanouse pleaded not guilty April 10 to the charge of second degree child abuse for the incident. She is scheduled for a plea hearing on May 8.
"The system can't just take a blind eye to what your actions have been up to this point," Ottawa County 58th District Judge Craig Bunce said Tuesday, referencing Nass' criminal record, previous drug charges and prison sentence. "You've had multiple opportunities with the justice system to address the issues here and you've chosen not to do that while on probation, on multiple occasions.
"Fortunately, your child was not harmed in any significant way as a result of your actions this time, but you placed your child in a significant position of harm, had not police come on seen or a bystander come along the scene in this instance."
Nass tearfully told Bunce he wanted to pursue drug rehabilitation, instead of being "thrown away to jail."
"I'm glad that you're upset because that at least shows you care about what's going to happen in your life," Bunce said. "I need you to understand something loud and clear. If I follow the recommendation, it's not that I'm throwing you away in jail. You will be addressing the situation you caused yourself to be placed in."
Referencing the 12-step drug and alcohol program available through the Ottawa County Jail, Bunce encouraged Nass to address his addiction while incarcerated.
"You will have the ability to process your issues while at the jail," Bunce said. "I think it's the safest place for you right now, and the safest place, quite frankly, for your family and for the community."
Nass was sentenced to a year in jail, with credit for two months he's already served on the matter.
"Mr. Nass, this should give you ample opportunity to prepare yourself for when you do get released, so that you can live that life of sobriety and prove to the community, and to your family, that you can resist going back to the old ways," Bunce said.
Man sentenced to 18 years prison for criminal sexual conduct
A man was ordered to serve a minimum of 18 years, and up to 40 years, in prison for the two charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct, which involves sexual penetration of a minor, and one charge of second degree criminal sexual conduct.
Jerimie Vandam stood to the side with his attorney while a 19-year-old woman made a victim impact statement — "no, it's 'survivor,'" a family member chimed — to Ottawa County 20th Circuit Judge Karen Miedema on Monday.
"This is the first time I've been able to speak and you won't interrupt me," the young woman said. "You did this awful thing to me as a child. I hated being alone with you, I hated being around you ... I couldn't relax in my own house. I couldn't wear what I wanted or put my hair a certain way because I knew you liked it."
The woman noted that she and her family have all been in counseling and are "healing," and she is pursuing a career.
"And it's no thanks to you," she said.
Vandam's public defender, Abe Gonzalez, said his client previously pleaded no contest to the charges, "accepting responsibility for the counts" in a sentencing agreement that was "agreed on by all parties involved."
When the judge asked if he had anything to say, Vandam said he originally did, but then when asked, didn't think he should.
"It doesn't matter what I say, I'm accused of something and here we are," Vandam said. "I tried to speak ... when this first came up and I was told I was lying, so I gave the courts what they wanted."
Miedema then thanked the victim for speaking, and sentenced Vandam to prison, as well as ordering him to comply with sex offender registration and lifetime GPS monitoring upon release. Vandam has credit for serving about a year and two months already on this case.
