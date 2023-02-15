A 13-year-old boy is in stable condition after being struck by a car while walking to school Wednesday morning.
According to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, a Lakeshore Middle School student "ran in front of a vehicle" that was traveling east on Grant and was struck.
The vehicle was driven by a 48-year-old Grand Haven man. The incident took place near the the intersection of Grant and Seventh Street, directly north of the middle school.
The student was transported to Trinity Health Grand Haven by ambulance, where he is in stable condition, said Capt. Lee Adams.
The driver was not ticketed and the accident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.