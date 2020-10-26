A period of 15 minutes for total closure of U.S. 31 north of Muskegon for utility work will be in effect Wednesday, Oct. 28, between 10 and 11 a.m. The work zone is approximately 1 mile south of the Fruitvale Road interchange.
Meanwhile, south of Grand Haven, lane closures for road work on U.S. 31 between M-45 (Lake Michigan Drive) and Comstock Street will resume at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, and continue through 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.