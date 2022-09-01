Two men were injured in a three-car crash in Blendon Township on Thursday morning.
The crash occurred at shortly after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Port Sheldon Street and 48th Avenue. According to police, a 28-year-old Gandville man was driving west on Port Sheldon Street when, according to witnesses, he drove through a red light at 48th Avenue and was struck in the passenger side by an oncoming vehicle.
That car was driven by a 71-year-old Hudsonville man, who was driving south on 48th Avenue had had a green light. Both vehicles then collided with a third car, driven by a 35-year-old Hudsonville man, who was stopped at the intersection.
The 28-year-old Grandville man was taken to the hospital in “serious but stable” condition, according to police. He was also ticketed for disregarding the traffic signal.
The 71-year-old Hudsonville man was also hospitalized with “less serious injuries.”
