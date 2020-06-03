PARK TWP. — The Ottawa County Fair is the latest major event to be canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“This decision was not made in haste and we included input from many of our vendors, grandstand events and our carnival, along with many discussions with the health department,” the fair announced Tuesday on its Facebook page. “Our directors have been busy planning this event for all to enjoy, and we are already looking forward to organizing the 2021 fair.”
