The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival’s theme for 2021 will focus on the women who currently serve in the U.S. Coast Guard.
The festival has long recognized the significance of the role of women in the Coast Guard. From the official designation of women in the lighthouse keeper’s role in 1830 to the current fast-paced commanding officer positions, women have provided additional strength and compassion to the service, festival officials said.
