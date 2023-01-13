The Grand Haven Tribune’s 20th People’s Choice competition kicked off this week.
People’s Choice allows readers to vote for their favorite restaurants, retail stores, services and more.
The competition begins with a nomination stage, which began Wednesday and continues through Jan. 25.
During that time, readers are encouraged to visit peopleschoicewestmi.com/2023-peoples-choice-contest. There, you’ll find 11 main categories: Food & Drink; Art & Entertainment; Best Shopping; Beauty, Health & Fitness; Home Services; Life Services; Auto & Recreational Vehicles; Real Estate & Home; Employment; Recreation; and Pets.
Inside each of these main categories are dozens of sub-categories. For example, under Pets, you can nominate your favorite pet groomer, pet supply store, pet day care or boarding facility, veterinary office, best place for a pet adoption, and best pet training class. Under Home Services, you can nominate your favorite carpet cleaner, electrician, heating and cooling specialist, landscaper, pest control, and more.
Early in the nominating process, you might not see your favorite business listed, so you’re able to write in your nomination. As more are nominated, you’ll have the choice of nominating one of the businesses that is already listed or write in your own choice.
Once the nomination period ends on Jan. 25, those with the most nominations will move on to the final voting round, which begins Feb. 8 and continues through Feb. 22.
After this round is complete, the results will be tabulated and then announced in a special print edition of the Tribune on March 25.
You can also visit peopleschoicewestmi.com to see results from our previous People’s Choice competitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.