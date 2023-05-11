The Harbor Humane Society is looking for donations after receiving 24 guinea pigs, which were found in Robinson Township and delivered to the shelter Wednesday night.
According to the Harbor Humane Facebook page, the guinea pigs were found on 138th Avenue and Green Street, just east of the bridge over Sterns Bayou.
According to Harbor Humane: "The finder said they gathered any they saw, and put them in a box. The Sheriff’s Department brought them immediately to HHS."
Anyone with information regarding the guinea pigs can contact Harbor Humane at office@harborhumane.org or call 616-399-2119.
Harbor Humane is asking for donations such as food, hay, treats and toys, as well as monetary donations, which can be dropped off at the shelter, located at 14345 Bagley St. in West Olive.
The 24 guinea pigs include males, females and even babies. They will be made available for adoption after the shelter's four-day stray holding period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.